Khedira sends a classy message to outgoing Juventus man

Sami Khedira has sent a very classy message to Giorgio Chiellini as the defender prepares to end his time at Juventus soon.

The Euro 2020 winner is weeks away from playing his last game for Juve despite having a deal with the Black and Whites until 2023.

The reason the club offered him such a long-term contract was because he wanted to play for Italy in the next World Cup.

Their failure to qualify for it has changed his plans and he would be off when this season finishes.

Khedira was Chiellini’s teammate between 2015 and 2021 and he knows what it is like to share the dressing room with the Juventus defender.

After hearing the news that the multiple Serie A winner will leave Juve, the German tweeted: “An era is over! You have won a lot in your career and you have always been a true leader and a true friend. I wish you the best for your future and hope to see you soon. “

Juve FC Says

Everyone loves Chiellini and Khedira’s post shows that it is not just the current players who enjoy working with the defender.

He would leave Juve as one of the club’s best-ever servants and we wish him nothing but the best of luck.

It remains unclear what his next career step would be, but it will not be surprising if he joins another club after leaving the Allianz Stadium.