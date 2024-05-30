Juventus remains keen on bringing Marcus Thuram’s brother to Serie A as he shines for Nice in France.

Khephren Thuram has been one of the standout players at his current club, and Juve has been monitoring the midfielder for at least two seasons.

The Bianconeri are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the next campaign, and Thuram is high on their shopping list.

The midfielder’s brother Marcus plays for Inter Milan, and their father Lilian was a star player for Juventus.

Khephren appears to be interested in the move. His current deal expires in 2025, meaning he has just one season left.

Nice still wants around €25 million, which might be considered too expensive by Juventus, but the midfielder could prove to be a valuable addition.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests he is eager to move to Serie A and will not sign a new contract, which could force Nice to further reduce their asking price to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Juve FC Says

Thuram is still just 23, which makes him an ideal signing for us, and we need to act as fast as possible to win the race for his signature.

The youngster would be delighted to continue from his father’s legacy at the Allianz Stadium.