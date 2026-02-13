Khephren Thuram is a doubt for Juventus’s crucial clash against Inter Milan due to an injury he sustained during training. The French midfielder has been a key figure for Luciano Spalletti over the past few weeks, contributing significantly to Juventus’ performances with his defensive solidity and ability to control the midfield. If fully fit, he would be expected to start against Inter, but the club are taking a cautious approach to his recovery.

The upcoming fixture carries considerable importance for both sides. Juventus must secure a positive result to maintain their position in the top four and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the Champions League. Meanwhile, Inter are also fighting to consolidate their position at the summit of the Serie A table, meaning the game will be contested with intensity and urgency. Fielding their strongest team is therefore vital for Juve, and the presence or absence of Thuram could influence their strategy and approach.

Thuram’s Role and Personal Stakes

Thuram has been instrumental in Juventus’ recent successes, and his absence could be felt keenly in midfield. Beyond his tactical importance, the match holds personal significance as he faces the prospect of competing against his older brother, who plays for Inter. This adds an emotional layer to the fixture, which could influence both players’ performances and motivation on the pitch.

Khephren Thuram (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Managing the Injury

As reported by Tuttojuve, Thuram picked up the injury during training. Although it does not appear to be serious, the timing raises concerns regarding his readiness for a match of such magnitude. Juventus are unlikely to risk aggravating the issue, and Thuram himself would prefer to participate only if he is fully fit, prioritising his long-term fitness over a rushed return.

The club’s medical and coaching staff will need to carefully monitor his condition and make a decision that balances short-term objectives with long-term welfare. Thuram’s availability could prove decisive in a fixture that carries both personal and professional significance, and Juventus must prepare for all eventualities while aiming to secure a result that boosts their campaign.