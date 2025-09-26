Khephren Thuram has opened up about his experience playing under Igor Tudor at Juventus as the French midfielder continues to establish himself as an increasingly important figure at the club. Thuram is one of the players that Tudor trusts, and this confidence has allowed him to grow into a key member of the team. The Frenchman is happy and settled in Turin and notably rejected approaches to leave during the most recent transfer window, demonstrating his commitment to the club and its ongoing project.

Tudor has consistently entrusted Thuram with a starting role in midfield, and many Juventus players have shown noticeable improvements in both performance and attitude since the coach took charge. Speaking about Tudor, Thuram said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He’s a very easy-going person, he talks to us a lot. When it’s time to have fun, he enjoys it with us, but when it’s time to work, he works hard. So I think he has a good balance in his closeness to the team. I don’t know how to say it, but since he’s so close to us, he can ask a lot of us: we’re willing to follow him because we know he speaks only for our own good. With Tudor, we work a lot physically and tactically.”

Tudor’s Management Style and Influence

The influence of Tudor extends far beyond Thuram. Even players such as Dusan Vlahovic, who were placed on the market by the club, have flourished due to the way Tudor handled challenging situations in the summer. His approach combines clear communication, tactical discipline, and personal support, enabling players to maintain focus and confidence even amid uncertainty. This management style demonstrates Tudor’s ability to lead a top team effectively while maintaining squad cohesion.

Juventus’ Squad Performance Under Tudor

Since assuming the managerial role, Tudor has shown a clear understanding of what it takes to improve both individual performances and the team as a whole. Many Juventus stars have elevated their game and attitude under his leadership, reflecting the positive environment he has fostered. Thuram’s comments underline the trust and respect between player and coach, which continues to be a driving force behind Juventus’ progress this season.