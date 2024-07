Most Juventus fans know the midfielder as the son of a famous father who also played for the Bianconeri, but Lilian Thuram would be happy for his son to create his own legacy at the Allianz Stadium.

Nice has been reluctant to allow him to leave, but since he won’t sign a new deal, they have reached an agreement with Juve.

As we wait for the transfer to be finalised, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals some stats he has enjoyed at his current club.

The report reveals: “Over the last three Ligue 1 seasons (starting in 2021/22), Khéphren Thuram has been the Nice player with the most successful dribbles (113), the highest number of chances created for teammates (89), and the most shots (29) after progressing with the ball.”