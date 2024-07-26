Khephren Thuram is one of Juventus’ summer signings who has already joined the group and been preparing for the new season.

The midfielder was pursued by the Bianconeri for several weeks before they eventually added him to their squad.

The men in black and white are delighted to have won the race for the son of one of their former players.

Thuram developed his skills at Nice, and Thiago Motta is confident he will do well on his Juve team.

Before he completed his transfer to the Allianz Stadium, he was preparing for the Paris Olympics with the France U23 national team.

Thierry Henry’s side is looking to win gold in the competition, but Thuram pulled out of the group to complete his transfer to Juve and prepare for the new season with the Old Lady.

He arrived for pre-season fit, and Motta says it was great to see him in fantastic shape. He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Like everyone else, he is training well. He is a boy who arrived after having trained a lot with his national team. He arrived in good shape and we are happy to have him”.

Juve FC Says

Thuram has been one of the finest additions to our squad, and it is great to hear that he is in great shape for pre-season.