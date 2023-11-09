Khephren Thuram has responded to rumors linking him with a move to Juventus and other top clubs in Europe.

The young midfielder is one of the players Juventus is considering as a long-term replacement for Paul Pogba.

His father, Lilian, previously played for the Bianconeri, which could work in Juventus’s favor when the time comes to secure the deal.

His brother, Marcus, made a move to Inter Milan in the last transfer window, and Khephren had the opportunity to change clubs as well.

However, he decided to remain at Nice to continue his development, and now several clubs are interested in adding him to their squads.

Regarding the interest in his signature, the 22-year-old expressed his delight and sees it as a sign that he is performing well.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I think I started the season well. The team had a good start to the season. I developed some aspects of my game. Regarding what happened in the last transfer window, I decided to stay.

“I wanted to continue to grow at Nice, to grow as a player at this club. Honestly, it made me happy to be linked with all these clubs, left, right and centre. It shows that I’m doing things right, but like I said: I knew I wanted to stay here.”

Juve FC Says

Thuram had made good progress in his development this term and it is great that he stayed to become a better player.

He might be too expensive for us to sign in January and we probably should wait until the summer to move for him.