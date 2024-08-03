Khephren Thuram is delighted to have completed his transfer to Juventus in this transfer window as he prepares for his maiden season with the club.

Juve had been following him since last term and beat the likes of Liverpool to add him to their squad this summer.

Thuram will be a key part of Thiago Motta’s first team and is aware of his father’s history at the club.

Lilian Thuram played for Juve between 2001 and 2006 and was a key player for the men in black and white.

However, Khephren now wants to create his own legacy at the club and hopes to win Serie A ahead of his brother Marcus, who plays for Inter Milan.

Speaking about his move to Turin, the former Nice star, said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Being here is a dream. I’ve always wanted to play for Juve since I was little, where many French players have passed, names of great prestige. I’m even more proud to be able to wear this shirt. So, every day I wake up and feel very lucky.”

Juve FC Says

Thuram joins us as one of the exciting midfielders in Ligue 1, and we expect him to deliver some fine performances for us in the coming months

Under Motta, he can develop even further, and he seems like a player who will take advantage of the manager’s experience to learn more.