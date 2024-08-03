Juve had been following him since last term and beat the likes of Liverpool to add him to their squad this summer.

Thuram will be a key part of Thiago Motta’s first team and is aware of his father’s history at the club.

Lilian Thuram played for Juve between 2001 and 2006 and was a key player for the men in black and white.

However, Khephren now wants to create his own legacy at the club and hopes to win Serie A ahead of his brother Marcus, who plays for Inter Milan.