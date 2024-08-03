Khephren Thuram is delighted to have completed his transfer to Juventus in this transfer window as he prepares for his maiden season with the club.
Speaking about his move to Turin, the former Nice star, said, as quoted by Football Italia:
“Being here is a dream. I’ve always wanted to play for Juve since I was little, where many French players have passed, names of great prestige. I’m even more proud to be able to wear this shirt. So, every day I wake up and feel very lucky.”
Juve FC Says
Thuram joins us as one of the exciting midfielders in Ligue 1, and we expect him to deliver some fine performances for us in the coming months
Under Motta, he can develop even further, and he seems like a player who will take advantage of the manager’s experience to learn more.
No Comments