Khephren Thuram ended last season as Juventus’ standout midfielder, an outcome that surprised many because he was the least experienced and the least expected to excel among the three midfielders recruited at the time. While Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners struggled to find consistency, Thuram distinguished himself as an astute signing and opened the current campaign strongly under Igor Tudor. His performances suggested that he was developing into a confident box-to-box presence, frequently driving forward and contributing goals that proved valuable for the team.

Thuram’s Recent Decline in Form

Despite that early promise, the last few months have been more challenging. Thuram has found it difficult to adapt to the style of play that new manager Luciano Spalletti is trying to implement. Although his ability is not in doubt, the midfielder has not yet found a way to translate his strengths into the system favoured by the new manager. When Spalletti replaced Tudor, the men in black and white worked diligently to ensure the transition was smooth and that the team began the new phase with momentum. Some players responded positively to the change, but not all of them have adjusted at the same pace, and Thuram is among those currently struggling to meet expectations.

His earlier displays had hinted at long-term importance, yet the present situation raises concerns for Juventus. The club understands that its midfield requires attention, and the inconsistency in this area has prompted internal discussions about necessary adjustments. Thuram now finds himself under growing pressure to demonstrate that he can rediscover the form that once made him indispensable.

Khephren Thuram (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Midfield Decisions Ahead

The Bianconeri are considering their options and could offload Thuram if improvements are not evident soon, according to Calciomercato. The midfielder has a limited window to re-establish himself and show that he can contribute meaningfully to Spalletti’s vision. If he fails to convince the manager, Fabio Miretti is expected to retain his place, while the club explores the possibility of moving the Frenchman elsewhere. The coming weeks will therefore be crucial in determining Thuram’s future at Juventus.