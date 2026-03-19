Juventus have received an important injury boost ahead of the Sassuolo game, as Khephren Thuram is available once again.

The midfielder had picked up a knock in last Saturday’s win in Udine after sustaining a blow to the left ankle during the first half.

The 24-year-old initially tried to shake it off and resume action after the interval. However, he was forced to leave the pitch only a couple of minutes into the restart, leaving his place in the lineup for Teun Koopmeiners.

Khephren Thuram returns to Juventus group training

Luckily for Thuram, he managed to avoid a serious injury. Therefore, he returned to the training group earlier this week, although he was working separately from his teammates.

But according to several reports in the Italian press, including La Gazzetta dello Sport, Thuram has rejoined his Juventus teammates in group training on Thursday.

This swift recovery suggests that, barring any late twists, the French international will be called up for Saturday’s game against Sassuolo.

However, it remains to be seen if he’ll be deemed fit enough to maintain his place in the first XI or instead start the contest on the bench.

In the latter case, Koopmeiners would be the obvious option to fill in for the former OGC Nice star, joining his captain, Manuel Loatelli, in the double pivot.

Juventus injury woes finally easing up

While Thuram is expected to claim his spot in the matchday squad, Juventus fans are also hopeful of seeing Dusan Vlahovic make his long-awaited return to action.

The Sebian striker was expected to be included in last week’s trip to Udine, but his reintegration was delayed following a deliberation between the player and Luciano Spalletti.

On the other hand, Emil Holm still requires additional time on the sidelines. The Swedish right-back is the only Juventus player left in the infirmary.