Juventus and Inter Milan will clash this weekend in the highly anticipated Derby d’Italia, and one of the intriguing storylines surrounding the match is the potential face-off between the Thuram brothers—Khephren and Marcus. Both players find themselves on opposite sides of this historic rivalry, with Khephren joining Juventus this season while Marcus has already made a name for himself at Inter Milan, contributing to their league title victory last season.

For Khephren, the game presents an exciting opportunity to showcase his talent and cement a spot in the Juventus starting lineup, especially amid the club’s current injury challenges. He is expected to feature from the start, given the absences of key players like Teun Koopmeiners and Nicolas Gonzalez. This match could be a chance for the younger Thuram to make a statement in one of Serie A’s most significant fixtures.

Marcus, on the other hand, is already established at Inter and has been a key player for the Nerazzurri since his arrival. His contributions have helped Inter maintain their strong start to the season, and his familiarity with Italian football gives him an edge in this high-stakes encounter. With both brothers likely to start, it sets the stage for an exciting subplot in the rivalry.

Khephren expressed his anticipation for the upcoming match, sharing how playing against his brother on such a stage is a realisation of a childhood dream. He stated, “I’m really happy and proud as a professional, it was what we dreamed of as children. It’s something big but the most important thing is the match, we will play against Inter, a great team, and we have to do our best and play a great match in Milan” as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

The encounter will not only be a memorable family moment for the Thurams but also a critical test for Juventus, who are looking to bounce back from their midweek Champions League loss to Stuttgart. Securing a victory against Inter would be a significant morale boost and an important step in maintaining their unbeaten record in Serie A. For Khephren, making a mark in the Derby d’Italia would be a perfect way to announce his arrival on the big stage, while Marcus will be eager to help his team extend their impressive form.