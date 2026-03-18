Khephren Thuram was absent from training as Juventus prepares to face Sassuolo in Serie A this weekend, but there is optimism that he could be fit for the match.

Thuram is a key player for the Old Lady, and he is one of the individuals that Luciano Spalletti particularly values working with. Consequently, the coach is planning for the game with Thuram in mind, recognising the impact he can have on the team’s performance when available.

Thuram’s Importance to Juventus

The midfielder has been in excellent form for some time, demonstrating his ability to adapt to the demands of the manager and the team. Spalletti has come to rely on him consistently, appreciating both his technical skills and his understanding of the tactical system. His presence in the squad is seen as a major advantage for Juventus, especially as each match in the current campaign carries significant importance.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Thuram may have missed training sessions, but the club remains optimistic about his return:

Every game that Juve plays now is a must-win for them, and the Old Lady can tell that Thuram would make a good contribution to their success if the team relies on him.

Juve sees him as one of the best in the game, but they are ready to be patient and ensure they only use him when he is 100% fit.

The report adds that he may have missed training, but the club is optimistic that he will be a part of their squad for the game, and he could be back training as early as tomorrow.

Careful Management

Juventus have already begun preparations for the upcoming match, though they will need to conduct certain sessions without Thuram. The club is prioritising his full recovery, understanding that his contribution will be most effective when he is completely fit. By exercising patience, Juventus aim to maximise his impact while maintaining the balance and stability of the squad for this critical period.