Juventus’ dramatic 4-3 victory over Inter Milan was made even more special by the Thuram brothers, who both found the scoresheet in what many have dubbed the “Thuram Derby.” Marcus struck for Inter, while Khephren levelled matters for Juventus with a rare headed goal, before the Bianconeri eventually sealed the win with a late strike.

It was an extraordinary night of football, full of twists, tension and family pride. Both sides played their part in a gripping contest, but Juventus’ determination to chase victory rather than settle for a draw made the difference.

The Thuram Brothers Steal the Show

Marcus Thuram gave Inter the lead and looked set to play the hero, only for his younger brother to have the final say. Khephren Thuram rose brilliantly to score Juventus’ third, bringing the game back to 3-3 at a crucial moment.

What made the goal even more remarkable was that Khephren is not known for his aerial prowess. His header surprised not only the Inter defence but also his own family. Their father, former World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, was present in the stands to witness his sons shine against each other on one of Italy’s biggest stages.

Though Juventus went on to win courtesy of a late strike, the headlines were inevitably shared by the two brothers. For a short while, the Derby d’Italia felt like the Thuram Derby, with both siblings showing their quality at the highest level.

Khephren’s Reaction and Family Pride

Speaking after the match, the Juventus midfielder admitted the goal was extra special because of the constant teasing he receives from his family about his lack of headed finishes. He told Il Bianconero:

“I told him (Marcus) ‘well done,’ but we didn’t laugh. He looked at me with the eyes of a big brother and was happy for me. He and dad tease me because I don’t often score headers, but tonight I’m happy I did.”

It was a proud night for the Thuram family, but for Juventus, the result mattered most. By extending their perfect start to the season, the Bianconeri not only secured bragging rights in the Derby d’Italia but also proved once again that their squad has both the depth and mentality to fight for the Serie A title.