Juventus is one of the clubs that takes racism seriously, often signing players who have unfortunately been victims of it. The club has consistently worked towards combating racism, both by educating its supporters and by standing firmly against this issue that continues to tarnish the beautiful game, especially in Italy.

Khephren Thuram, who has received unwavering support from Juventus fans, has spoken out about the challenges of racism, though some of their opponents have accused Juve fans of engaging in racist behaviour in the past. Juventus has always been swift to deny such accusations, consistently defending itself as a club that does not tolerate any form of racism.

The Bianconeri are a club we expect to perform well in matches against any opponent, and their supporters do not need to resort to racist behaviour to gain an advantage. However, not every club operates in the same way, and Juventus players have faced racial abuse in games previously. This issue remains a pervasive problem in football, one that can arise in any stadium, and Juventus are committed to doing its part in supporting the broader effort to eliminate racism from the sport.

Thuram has now addressed Juventus’ ongoing commitment to fighting racism and spoke about their efforts to tackle the issue, stating, as quoted by Football Italia:

“At Juventus, we often discuss the best way to fight racism. We need to find strong reactions and effective communication. We must oppose and report it. Staying silent and downplaying those who behave this way is useless. Every incident must be brought to light. These are unacceptable atrocities.”

Racism has no place in football, or anywhere else for that matter. As a footballing community, it is imperative that we all unite in the fight against this abhorrent behaviour. The efforts made by Juventus and other clubs to address racism are vital in ensuring that the beautiful game remains just that – beautiful for everyone.