Khephren Thuram achieved a significant milestone in his career as he made his first start for the France national team during their match against Azerbaijan. The young midfielder expressed his pride following the game, describing the moment as one of the most meaningful in his footballing journey so far.

His appearance marked a continuation of the Thuram family’s strong legacy in French football, as he became the third member of the family to represent Les Bleus, following in the footsteps of his father, Lilian Thuram, and his older brother, Marcus Thuram.

Both brothers are currently enjoying impressive careers in Serie A, with Marcus establishing himself as a key player for Inter Milan, while Khephren has become an important figure in Juventus’ midfield.

A Well-Earned International Opportunity

During this October international break, the French coaching staff could not overlook Khephren’s steady development and strong performances in Italy. Recognised as one of the most promising midfielders in Serie A, his consistent form earned him a call-up to the national team. After impressing in training, he was given his first start against Azerbaijan, where he performed with composure and maturity beyond his years.

The match was a defining moment for the Juventus player, who not only contributed to France’s victory but also took pride in representing his country on such an important stage. His disciplined display and technical quality reflected his progress in recent seasons, validating the decision to include him in the squad.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Family Pride and a Memorable Debut

Following the game, Khephren shared his emotions, highlighting both personal satisfaction and the significance of making his first start in front of loved ones. Speaking via Tuttojuve, he said:

“Your performance? I don’t know, I’ll watch my performance later. I’m just happy to have earned the three points. I take things game by game, training session by training session. I’m not thinking about the World Cup yet. I’m very proud to have made my first start, especially in Paris, where I grew up, in front of my family. I know my brother is proud of me, and that’s the most important thing.”

Marcus, who was unable to join the national team this time due to injury, was mentioned by Khephren as a key source of inspiration. The brothers have shared a close bond throughout their careers, each striving to uphold the reputation of a family deeply rooted in French football excellence.

Khephren’s debut not only signals his arrival on the international stage but also suggests a bright future ahead for both club and country. His humility, professionalism, and evident talent point towards a long and successful career in the blue of France.