Juventus midfielder revealed himself as a huge fan of his teammate Paul Pogba after copying his goal celebration against Udinese.

The 23-year-old produced what was arguably his best performance to date in a Juventus jersey in the 2-0 victory over Udinese.

While the opener was recorded as an own goal from the Zebrette goalkeeper Maduka Okeye, it certainly had Thuram’s signature all over it. The Frenchman dribbled past Christian Kabesele before sending his shot towards the bottom corner. Although he was denied by the post, the ball bounced off the custodian’s back and crept past the line.

The former OGC Nice man then marked his special moment by mimicking Pogba’s goal celebration. The midfielder reveals that the 2018 World Cup winner happens to be his favorite player.

“We showed that we are a great team. You can see it in our first-half display,” said Thuram in his post-match interview with DAZN via IlBianconero.

“Oh, was it an own goal? It doesn’t matter, the important thing is that we won.

“Yes, I celebrated like Pogba, my favorite player. I play at Juventus just like him, so I dedicated this goal to Paul.

“I’m happy to be here with great players. I’m learning something new every day.”

Sadly for Thuram, he has yet to share the pitch with his idol as the latter remains suspended after failing an anti-doping ban during the club’s previous visit to Udine (in August 2023).

And while the 31-year-old will be eligible to play again by March 2025, he’s more likely to make his return at another club, as Juventus seem determined to find an agreement with the player’s entourage over a contract termination.

Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has even confirmed the notion, insisting that the club is planning to build on the players who are currently at Thiago Motta’s disposal, thus slamming the door on a possible Pogba return.