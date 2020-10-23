Kingsley Coman makes Juventus transfer decision look really stupid now

Kingsley Coman has become one of the most decorated youngsters in the world. Even more than that, the Frenchman seems to have matured into a top performer who is capable of putting in fine performances for his team every day.

The 24-year-old has already won league titles in France, Italy and Germany.

He scored the winning goal at the 2019/20 Champions League final and after scoring twice against Atletico Madrid in the first group game of the Champions League this week, Juve must be feeling really bad about letting him go.

Calciomercato recalls that Max Allegri had warned the Bianconeri not to sell the talented teenager in 2017, but the club thought that selling him for an additional €21 million at the time made sense, he had spent the previous two seasons with the Germans on loan for €7m.

Juve paid even more for the signature of Douglas Costa who was supposed to offer more than Coman.

But the Brazilian was nothing more than an expensive flop, and he has been sent back on loan to Bayern.

It is this type of transfer decisions that teams regret and as fans, we can only hope that our team will learn from it and do better next time.