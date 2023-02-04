Klinsmann says he enjoys watching Juventus struggle

Former Inter Milan striker Jurgen Klinsmann has admitted he is happy to watch Juventus struggle this season.

The Bianconeri have had one of the most interesting seasons ever, with so many highs and lows as Max Allegri attempts to get his side to end the term well.

Juve won zero trophies last season and splashed the cash on the summer transfer market to change that.

However, just when we thought they could challenge Napoli for the league title, FIGC docked them 15 points for the use of capital gains.

This means even finishing in a European spot would take a miracle now and the Bianconeri must earn as many points as possible not to fall into the relegation zone.

In response to these struggles, Klinsmann said to TuttoSport:

“The derby must be won because it matters a lot. A special game for fans like me, but also for players on the pitch. As an Inter player I enjoy the moment of difficulty of Milan and Juventus like any fan. Of course, the collapse of Milan is inexplicable because it was going very well and nobody expected it to lose so many games and in a bad way. I don’t know what happened”.

Juve FC Says

Being an Inter fan, it is understandable that Klinsmann likes what is happening to us now, but the German’s words should not affect our players.

Most of them are experienced and Max Allegri is a manager that knows how to overcome difficulties, so we should be out of this disaster soon.