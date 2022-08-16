Klopp explains De Ligt’s decision to quit Juventus for Bayern Munich

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has appeared to suggest Matthijs de Ligt has a better chance of developing at Bayern Munich than at Juventus.

The Dutchman left the Bianconeri for the Bavarians in this transfer window after joining them in 2019.

De Ligt was one of the key men at Juve, and he had the trust of the managers he worked with at the club.

However, he asked to leave the Allianz Stadium before the start of this season, and the Bianconeri obliged.

Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in Europe and they have enjoyed more European success than Juve has done in the last decade.

The Bavarians have continued to dominate the German game, and they have money to burn.

Klopp believes they are a top club and probably more attractive than Juve. He told Kicker, as quoted by Calciomercato: “The attractiveness of Bayern should not be underestimated. There the probability of winning and growing is relatively high, greater for example than Juventus in Italy. Likewise, it is a big step forward to go from Ajax to Bayern. We are talking about a world-class club, economically solid as a rock and also for this reason it is one of the most successful clubs in the world. “

Juve FC Says

Klopp has his opinion, and it should be respected. However, as Juve fans, we know that there is not much difference between our team and Bayern.

They have dominated the German game, and we have dominated the Italian game until the last two seasons.

It might take some time, but we will become the biggest club in Italy again soon.