Klopp explains De Ligt’s decision to quit Juventus for Bayern Munich

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has appeared to suggest Matthijs de Ligt has a better chance of developing at Bayern Munich than at Juventus.
The Dutchman left the Bianconeri for the Bavarians in this transfer window after joining them in 2019.
De Ligt was one of the key men at Juve, and he had the trust of the managers he worked with at the club.
However, he asked to leave the Allianz Stadium before the start of this season, and the Bianconeri obliged.
Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in Europe and they have enjoyed more European success than Juve has done in the last decade.
The Bavarians have continued to dominate the German game, and they have money to burn.
Klopp believes they are a top club and probably more attractive than Juve. He told Kicker, as quoted by Calciomercato: “The attractiveness of Bayern should not be underestimated. There the probability of winning and growing is relatively high, greater for example than Juventus in Italy. Likewise, it is a big step forward to go from Ajax to Bayern. We are talking about a world-class club, economically solid as a rock and also for this reason it is one of the most successful clubs in the world. “
Juve FC Says
Klopp has his opinion, and it should be respected. However, as Juve fans, we know that there is not much difference between our team and Bayern.
They have dominated the German game, and we have dominated the Italian game until the last two seasons.
It might take some time, but we will become the biggest club in Italy again soon.
6 Comments
klopp has an opinion based on three bad seasons * golf clap * where bayern dominate the german league and hardly challenged. Talking of which, his team hardly scores any more. Used to be a great, will be second in the two team premier league for a long time. However, under allegri he is correct, but de ligt hasn`t any growth left either, he has hit his ceiling. Bremer already a better, more consistent option.
how does winning a league you are more or less handed for the last decade help him grow? utter nonsense, klopp.
Bayern has also recently won Champions League. They often destroy teams in Europe. Juve are not close to Bayern sadly.
HERR KLOPP should spend more time focusing on his team LIVERPOOL. Period.
Incidentally , Herr KLOPP should focus more on HIS team, Liverpool. These GERMANS, eh, and their arrogance. Incredible.
What did the great MATTHIJS DE LIGT expect? He cannot even replace HERNANDEZ and UPAMECANO at BAYERN , let alone the HARVARD MASTERS ( Mourinho) BONUCCI and CHIELLINI.
Anyway, Juventus at least got a good sum of money by selling DE LIGT to BAYERN ( even VAN GAAL ranks him as his fourth centre back behind the TWO regulars VIRGIL and DE VRIIJ , and City’s Nathan AKE) and they got a very good Brazilian centre back – played a blinder yesterday – GLEISON BREMER from TORINO.
THESE GERMANS…….they think they know it all, and when they have anything to do with an ITALIAN, they lose it completely. COMPLETELY. FACTS and HISTORY, with a few exceptions.
a German speaking about a German club being better than an Italian club. Germans always disliked Italians, as they used to dominate them at club level and National team.