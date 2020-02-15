Klopp: ‘Juve were my favourites for CL’

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed suggestions that Liverpool are the favourites to retain to the Champions League this season, revealing Juventus were his favourites for the European competition.

The Reds boss was asked about his sides chances in this seasons’ competition, given their strong domestic form so far this season.

“Juventus were my favourites before the season started,” Klopp told The Guardian newspaper.

“Obviously I don’t watch Italian football enough because I cannot work out why they are not 10 points ahead at the top of Serie A.

“They (Juventus) have the biggest squad I have ever seen in my life; quality players too, it’s crazy.

“The Bayern Munich squad is also massive, PSG are incredible when they are all fit, you can never discount Barcelona and let’s not forget Manchester City because the Champions League will be one of their big targets.

“I have no clue how far we can go but there’s no need to think about it yet because at the moment all we need to concentrate on is Atlético on Tuesday.”