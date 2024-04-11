Jurgen Klopp has expressed interest in the possibility of managing a club in Italy once he leaves Liverpool and takes a break from coaching.

The German manager surprised many months ago when he announced his decision to step down from his role as Liverpool’s manager at the end of the current season.

Klopp has earned recognition as one of the world’s top managers, achieving remarkable success while at Liverpool.

Arriving at Liverpool when they were considered a “sleeping giant,” Klopp transformed them into Premier League champions for the first time in 30 years and European champions for the first time in 14 years.

While Klopp has stated his intention to take at least one season away from football management, he has also made it clear that he won’t coach another Premier League club for the remainder of his career.

Ahead of his team’s meeting against Atalanta in the Europa League this evening, he was asked if he will coach in Italy and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The only things I know well about Italy are the food and the word ‘hello’. At the moment I haven’t planned my future as a coach so I’m not thinking about it. Ask me in a year.”

Juve FC Says

Klopp has become yet another manager we can name as Allegri’s successor, but that would mean keeping Allegri on the bench for one more term while we wait for the German.