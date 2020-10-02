Koeman says Juventus and Barcelona will have to prove they are the best teams

Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman has reacted to his team being drawn in the same Champions League group as Juventus.

The Spaniards have been drawn in Group G alongside Juventus, Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kyiv.

The match will see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face each other again after their numerous battles in La Liga when the Portuguese striker played for Real Madrid.

Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kyiv are relatively unknown quantities, but the Champions League has proven to be a competition where upsets happen every season and that should also be the case in this campaign.

The Dutch manager agreed that his team and Juve are the top sides in the group and favourites to reach the knockout stages, however, he insists that they will both have to do their talking on the pitch.

He said as quoted by TuttoJuve: “We and Juventus are the two strongest teams but we will have to prove it on the pitch”.

Juve and Barca have recently undergone managerial changes. Both teams are also overhauling ageing teams that seemed to be struggling last season.

It will be interesting to see who wins the battles between Messi and Ronaldo, Koeman and Andrea Pirlo, and Arthur and Miralem Pjanic.