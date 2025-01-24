Randal Kolo Muani has spoken for the first time after securing his loan move to Juventus for the remainder of the season. The Frenchman had been struggling for game time at Paris Saint-Germain, prompting Juventus to step in and offer him a fresh start this month.

The move was driven by Juventus manager Thiago Motta, who was eager to add Kolo Muani to his squad for the crucial second half of the campaign. Motta worked diligently to make the transfer happen, recognising the potential the forward has shown in the past.

Kolo Muani initially rose to prominence during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt, where his performances earned him widespread acclaim. Juventus will now be keen to help him rediscover that form, as it could be pivotal to their success this season.

For Kolo Muani, this move represents an opportunity to re-establish himself at the top level. The Frenchman knows that excelling in Turin could pave the way for a permanent move to another top club or even a prolonged stay at Juventus.

After the transfer was finalised following some delays, Kolo Muani shared his excitement about joining the Italian giants. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“I’m happy to have arrived at a legendary club. I’m proud to wear this shirt and play for these fans. Among the many French players who have written the history of Juventus, I can’t help but mention Zidane, but also Trezeguet. Coming to more recent times, I would say Paul Pogba and obviously Khephren Thuram, who is doing very well here. I had a long chat with the manager; he told me about his playing ideas and convinced me to sign. I can’t wait to start training and get on the pitch.”

Kolo Muani arrives at Juventus with all the tools needed to succeed. His talent is undeniable, and he appears motivated to make an impact in Turin. Expectations will be high, but if he can replicate the form he displayed at Eintracht Frankfurt, the Frenchman has every chance of becoming a key player for Juventus.

Fans will hope that over the next few months, Kolo Muani can deliver standout performances and help the team achieve their goals for the season.