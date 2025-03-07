Randal Kolo Muani made an explosive start to his Juventus career, scoring five goals in his first three games, quickly establishing himself as a key player for the Bianconeri. His early form was a clear signal of his quality, and manager Thiago Motta placed significant trust in him as a leading attacker within the squad. However, the French forward has struggled to find the back of the net in recent matches, which has allowed Dusan Vlahovic to gain more playing time in his place.

During Kolo Muani’s blistering start to life in Turin, Vlahovic found himself on the sidelines, but the dynamics are now shifting, and the Serbian striker is receiving more minutes. Despite this change, Muani remains the focal point in attack when he plays for Juventus, operating as the number nine. Yet, Muani has recently revealed his preferred role within the team, expressing his versatility and readiness to contribute wherever necessary.

As quoted by Il Bianconero, Muani shared his thoughts on his best position: “I’m a striker and nowadays you have to be versatile, so I’m good in the center as well as on the wing. I prefer to play in spaces, get deep and use my speed, but I’m showing that I also know how to combine in tight spaces: against Verona, the goal came from the ball I gave to Locatelli.”

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Muani’s willingness to adapt to different roles within the team is a testament to his commitment to Juventus’ success. While he prefers to play centrally, his ability to play out wide and combine with teammates in tight spaces offers valuable tactical flexibility for the manager. However, his primary contribution to the team remains his goal-scoring ability, which is why Juventus signed him in the first place. The goals that initially came so easily must return for Muani to solidify his place as a key figure in the team.

If his goal-scoring form does not improve, the club may be forced to reconsider his future at Juventus. With summer transfer rumours already beginning to circulate, Muani’s lack of goals could see him return to PSG, the club from which he joined Juventus. As it stands, the pressure is on the French forward to regain his scoring touch and justify his place in the team.