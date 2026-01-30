Tottenham Hotspur striker Randal Kolo Muani is reportedly determined to seal a move to Juventus for the second January in a row.

The 27-year-old was hoping to stay in Turin following his six-month loan spell, but the negotiations between the Bianconeri and Paris Saint-Germain faltered in the final days of the summer transfer market.

The attacker ended up sealing a deadline-day loan to Spurs, but aside from a few exploits in the Champions League, he hasn’t been prolific in front of goal.

Kolo Muani wants to rejoin Juventus

Despite his shaky form, Kolo Muani remains a popular figure at Continassa. Juventus CEO Damien Comolli is keen to bring his compatriot back to the club, while his former teammates have also urged him to return.

Randal Kolo Muani (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

As for Luciano Spalletti, he has been expecting the arrival of a genuine centre-forward, as he feels that Jonathan David and Lois Openda are struggling to hold up the ball.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Kolo Muani is keen to rejoin the Serie A giants, but Tottenham have yet to give the green light.

Juventus fall short in their negotiations with Spurs

The two clubs were involved in crunch talks on Thursday, but they weren’t able to find an agreement.

The Old Lady is expected to try again in the coming hours, but the club directors now realise it won’t be a straightforward deal.

It should be remembered that even if Juventus were to find an agreement with the North Londoners, they would also have to negotiate a new loan deal with PSG, who were left irritated by the end of the negotiations in August.

Therefore, Juventus are keeping tabs on other profiles as well, and chief among them is Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee.