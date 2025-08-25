Juventus will reportedly launch a last-ditch attempt to sign Randal Kolo Muani who is irritated with Paris Saint-Germain’s latest manoeuvre.

After a positive loan spell at Continassa between January and June, the 26-year-old has been vocal about his desire to play his football in Turin for years to come. The striker was reportedly approached by a top Premier League club, but he decided to close all doors while waiting for the Old Lady.

Nevertheless, the Serie A giants haven’t been able to reach an agreement with PSG just yet, leaving the player’s future hanging in the air, with only a few days separating from the end of the summer transfer session.

Kolo Muani enraged with PSG after sudden price rise

In recent days, it has been reported that the European champions decided to raise the asking price from €55 million to €70 million, much to Juve’s dismay.

During his appearance on Domenica Sportiva (via TuttoJuve), Italian journalist Ciro Venerato revealed how Kolo Muani was ‘furious’ with PSG following their unexpected move.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, the transfer market expert believes that Juventus remain confident about signing the player, as they think he’ll stay firm in his position and turn down all offers, which could eventually force the Ligue 1 giants to lower their asking price and return to the original request. After all, they wouldn’t want their €90m investment to linger on the sidelines until January.

Juventus preparing last-ditch attempt for Kolo Muani

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) is also expecting Juventus to launch one more attempt to sign the France international.

In the meantime, the Bianconeri are still hoping to offload Dusan Vlahovic, despite getting on the scoresheet on Sunday night against Parma.

The pink newspaper also reveals that Juventus are keeping an eye on LOSC Lille winger Edon Zhegrova, who could be a fallback solution in case they miss out on Kolo Muani.