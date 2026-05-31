Randal Kolo Muani is considered the favourite to replace Dusan Vlahovic, who seems to be on his way out of the club.

The Serbian international’s contract with the Bianconeri will expire in 30 days, and the two parties have thus far failed to find an agreement.

Luciano Spalletti has been urging the management to keep the striker who delivered four goals in as many matches following his return to injury, but at this stage, his departure appears more likely than not.

Juventus & Dusan Vlahovic destined to part ways?

As Tuttosport explains, the gap between the Juventus directors and Milos Vlahovic, who has been negotiating on his son’s behalf, remains significant.

The two parties have been in contact for several weeks, but they haven’t been able to bridge the gap. The striker is willing to take a pay cut on his current €12 million yearly salary, but he’s reportedly requesting at least €8 million, while the club is offering €6 million.

Therefore, the 26-year-old’s futile brace against Torino on the final day of the season could well be his final act in the famous black-and-white shirt.

The Turin-based newspaper believes Juventus have already turned their attention towards finding a replacement, with Kolo Muani topping the shortlist.

Juventus tracking Kolo Muani & three others

The Frenchman remains a popular figure at Continassa thanks to a positive six-month loan spell in 2025.

The 27-year-old endured a rough season at Tottenham, so he will return to Paris Saint-Germain, who are said to be open to a sale as long as they can recoup €40 million, which constitutes his current book value.

The source adds three other alternatives, beginning with Alexander Sorloth. The Norwegian international is a physically imposing striker who represents a like-for-like Vlahovic replacement. The 30-year-old would be open to leaving Atletico Madrid in search of additional playing time.

Gonzalo Garcia is another understudy striker currently residing in the Spanish capital. The 22-year-old could join Juventus with Real Madrid retaining a buy-back option, similar to Alvaro Morata’s transfer in 2014.

Finally, the Bianconeri are once again monitoring Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has recovered from his knee injury and scored the winner for Crystal Palace in the Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano.