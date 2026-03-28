Randal Kolo Muani remains keen on returning to Juventus, and he is actively pushing for a move back to the club at the end of the current season. The French forward previously spent the second half of last term in Turin, joining on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, where he delivered a series of impressive performances.

His impact during that spell left a strong impression on the club, with Juventus recognising his ability to contribute consistently in attack. His pace, movement, and finishing made him a valuable option, and he quickly adapted to the demands of the team.

Juventus’s Interest in a Return

Juventus have maintained its interest in Kolo Muani, believing he can continue to deliver high-level performances whenever called upon. This explains why they have explored opportunities to bring him back during the last two transfer windows.

At present, the forward is on loan at Tottenham, but he is not inclined to make his stay in London permanent. This stance has effectively left the door open for Juventus to renew their pursuit and potentially secure his services once again.

The Old Lady remains eager to strengthen their attacking options, and Kolo Muani is viewed as a proven solution who already understands the club’s system and expectations.

Player Preference and Transfer Outlook

According to Tuttojuve, Kolo Muani has ruled out the possibility of joining another club, keeping his focus firmly on a return to Juventus. His priority is to secure a move back to Turin, and he is not expected to consider alternative offers unless Juventus decide against pursuing him.

This level of commitment could play a significant role in facilitating negotiations, as it aligns the player’s ambitions with the club’s intentions. Juventus are therefore well-positioned to act if it chooses to formalise its interest in the summer.

Kolo Muani is regarded as one of the most effective loan signings the club has made in recent years, and there is a strong expectation that Juventus will look to bring him back as they prepare for the next campaign.