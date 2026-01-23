Randal Kolo Muani spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus from PSG, making an immediate and impressive impact at the club. The French forward settled quickly and delivered strong performances, which convinced Juventus that he could be a valuable addition beyond his temporary stay. As a result, the Bianconeri were keen to secure his return for the current campaign.

Discussions between Juventus and PSG over a possible deal continued for several weeks, but the two clubs were unable to reach an agreement. With negotiations stalling and no clear resolution in sight, Juventus decided to shift its focus elsewhere in the transfer market. This ultimately led them to complete the signing of Lois Openda instead, effectively ending their pursuit of Kolo Muani at that time.

Breakdown in relations between Juventus and PSG

Juventus’ decision to turn its attention towards another forward reportedly frustrated PSG. The French club reacted by arranging a loan move for Kolo Muani to Tottenham, rather than allowing him to return to Turin. While the move to England offered a fresh opportunity, the Frenchman has not enjoyed his time at Spurs in the same way he did during his loan spell at Juventus.

There have since been suggestions that his future in England may be short-lived, with speculation growing that he could leave Tottenham sooner than expected. This has naturally drawn the attention of clubs seeking to strengthen their attacking options.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Renewed links and realistic prospects

As Juventus continue to monitor the market for a striker to improve their squad, there have been renewed links with Kolo Muani. According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri have once again been associated with a potential move for the forward. However, the strained relationship between Juventus and PSG, stemming from their unresolved talks in the summer, presents a significant obstacle.

PSG are still reportedly annoyed by how events unfolded, making the prospect of renewed cooperation difficult, if not impossible, at this stage. With this in mind, Juventus have other transfer targets available and would be wise to focus on more realistic options, as a return for Kolo Muani appears highly unlikely for now.