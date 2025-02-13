Juventus striker Randal Kolo Muani expressed his delight with his new career chapter, as he immediately noted the difference between Serie A and Ligue 1.

The 26-year-old had a miserable start to the season at Paris Saint-Germain, as he failed to impose himself in Luis Enrique’s starting lineup despite Kylian Mbappe’s departure. The Frenchman was eventually omitted from the squad altogether which promoted his exit.

While several clubs were interested in his services, Cristiano Giuntoli acted swiftly and decisively to secure the player on loan until the end of the season.

Kolo Muani is off to a brilliant start, scoring five goals in his first three Serie A outings to immediately endear himself the the Black-and-While crowds.

The France international weighed in on his positive start while describing his move as a major change.

“Everything is going more than well, I’m very happy to be here. I had a great welcome, like in a big family,” said the versatile attacker in his interview with Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve. “I spoke with the coach, with the captains, I get along well with all my new teammates.

“Frankly, I feel very good, we work hard. It’s a big change compared to Ligue 1. Here we work a lot harder, football is very tactical.”

Juventus didn’t acquire the option to buy Kolo Muani, but they’re reportedly planning to negotiate a new deal with PSG. In the meantime, the player remains focused on the present.

“I had a great debut, my teammates helped me a lot. They provided me with good plays and I knew how to make the most out of them. I repeat, I’m very happy here in Turin and I hope that this good moment continues in the future.”

The former Eintracht Frankfurt star also revealed how his PSG teammate Gianluigi Donnarumma teased him by singing the Juventus anthem when the rumours first broke out.

“When the news came out that I would sign with Juventus, Gigio started joking, provoking me. Yes, it’s true, he sang me the Juventus anthem. But above all, he assured me that I would be happy there. I listened to his advice, I immediately felt at ease and I made the decision to join Juventus.”

Finally, Kolo Muani heaped praise on Thiago Motta and relished the opportunity to face Inter in the Derby d’Italia.

“Mott is a coach who talks a lot with his players, who gives us a lot of advice, who explains to us the symbolism of this club. He wants us to give our all on the pitch to repay the fans for their love. He has a great rapport with the squad, and this helps us improve. It’s good to have a coach like that.”

“The Derby d’Italia is a big challenge, a huge one. It’s a derby. We need to prepare ourselves as best we can and that’s what we’re doing these days.

“I think Sunday will be a big match, the best opportunity to show what we’re capable of, not only to our fans but to everyone who tuns in. It’s up to us to showcase our best football, sweat for the shirt and bring home the three points.”