Paris Saint-Germain wantaway Randal Kolo Muani only has eyes for Juventus, so he has reportedly turned down all other proposals.

The 26-year-old found himself an outcast at Luis Enrique’s court last season, as the Spanish manager decided to omit him from his matchday squad on several occasions in December, even though he had cost PSG’s coffers €90 million.

This situation put several suitors on high alert, but the Old Lady was the quickest to react, striking an agreement with the Ligue 1 giants in January.

Juventus & Kolo Muani keen to extend their collaboration

Aside from the transitional period that followed the managerial change at Juventus, Kolo Muani was favoured over Dusan Vlahovic by both Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor. However, the striker returned to Paris following the expiry of his loan stint.

Nevertheless, everyone at Juventus have been keen to find a new agreement with the European giants to bring Kolo Muani back to Turin.

Randal Kolo Muani ((Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

However, the talks between the two clubs have stalled in recent days, as the Bianconeri are only offering a loan with an option to buy, while PSG are holding out for a more guaranteed formula, preferably a permanent transfer, or at least a loan with an obligation to buy for easily achievable objectives.

Kolo Muani rejects Man United & Tottenham

In the meantime, other suitors have emerged, trying to seize the opportunity to overtake Juventus in the race.

But according to La Stampa via IlBianconero, Kolo Muani has already rejected the approaches of two Premier League clubs, namely Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Both clubs are in the market for a new centre-forward, and they had also enquired about the France international last January.

Nevertheless, Kolo Muani had already reiterated his desire to play for Juventus several times in public, and he remains true to his word. Therefore, it is now up to Damien Comolli and Francois Modesto to grant their compatriot’s wish.