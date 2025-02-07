Juventus secured a 2-1 victory against Como this evening, achieving back-to-back wins for the first time since November.

Both teams began the match steadily, but it was after the tenth minute that either side came close to scoring, as Nico Paz forced a save from Michele Di Gregorio.

Como remained the more threatening side on the night, with Lucas Da Cunha the next to test Di Gregorio. Despite their chances, Como failed to capitalise, and when an opportunity fell to Randal Kolo Muani, he took it superbly to open the scoring.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus believed they would go into the break ahead, but Assane Diao equalised for the home side in added time.

That was a setback for Juve, but Como had enjoyed strong spells throughout the game and was determined to find another goal.

Juve made changes as they struggled to find a second goal, but Como continued to frustrate them. The home side also had moments of danger against the Old Lady, yet Juve looked the more likely to score next. Their persistence paid off when they were awarded a late penalty.

Muani stepped up and converted, taking his tally to five goals in three games and securing all three points for Juve.

Alberto Dossena almost equalised immediately for Como, but his effort crashed against the crossbar, allowing Juve to hold on for the win.