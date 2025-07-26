Paris Saint-Germain’s wantaway star Randal Kolo Muani has given his clear preference to Juventus despite interest from Manchester United.

The Serie A giants have already acquired the services of Jonathan David in attack, but they still need another addition to complete the department, as they’re hoping to somehow offload Dusan Vlahovic, while Arkadiusz Milik is still struggling with his never-ending injury nightmare.

After gaining the support of Igor Tudor last season, Kolo Muani emerged as the preferred candidate for the role.

Juventus still trying to find an agreement with PSG for Kolo Muani

Juventus have been negotiating a deal with PSG for several weeks, but have to find a definitive agreement.

Nevertheless, Italian journalist Orazio Accomando expects the Bianconeri to keep pushing until they reach the finish line, while explaining how the formula will differ from last season’s dry loan.

“Juventus are trying, because Kolo Muani has now become the number one target for the club in attack, having already secured the signing of Jonathan David,” insisted Accomando during his appearance on Sport Mediaset.

“Juventus are trying everything they can to keep Kolo Muani in their squad, who, as we know, has begun pre-season training with Paris Saint-Germain.

“Juventus could offer a new loan, but not a dry loan like last January’s, but with an option or obligation to buy.”

Kolo Muani not keen on Man United move

The transfer market expert also reveals that Manchester United, who are also desperate for a new centre-forward, have enquired about Kolo Muani, but the latter closed the door on this possibility, at least temporarily.

“There is already a basic agreement between Juventus and the player who is also pushing for the move.

“From what we learned, he has said no to interest from Manchester United. At least at this stage, he wants to first understand if there is the possibility of returning to Juventus.”