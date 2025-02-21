After securing Randal Kolo Muani on loan last month, Juventus is eager to retain the French forward at the Allianz Stadium beyond this season. The PSG-owned attacker has made an instant impact in Turin, proving to be a fantastic addition to the squad, and there is growing belief that his long-term future could be with the Bianconeri.

Since arriving at Juventus, Kolo Muani’s form has been so impressive that Dušan Vlahović has found himself on the bench. As a result, the club is expected to part ways with the Serbian striker in the summer transfer window. Juventus’ plan is to extend Kolo Muani’s loan for the entirety of next season, with an obligation to make the move permanent for a set fee.

The Frenchman has experienced a resurgence in Turin, and given his performances, it is reasonable to expect that he would be open to staying permanently. However, Juventus must meet certain conditions to secure his signature on a long-term basis.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

According to Tuttomercatoweb, one key requirement is that Juventus must qualify for the league phase of next season’s Champions League. Without the financial boost that comes with participation in Europe’s elite club competition, the club would struggle to afford the deal. Additionally, Kolo Muani himself is keen to continue playing at the highest level in European football, making Champions League qualification essential for his permanent transfer.

Kolo Muani has been nothing short of sensational, and Juventus must do everything possible to ensure he remains at the club beyond his current loan spell. His contributions have already had a significant impact, and his goals could play a decisive role in helping the Bianconeri secure a return to the Champions League. If Juventus can achieve their qualification objective, the chances of keeping Kolo Muani in Turin on a permanent basis will significantly increase.