Vincent Kompany has just been named the latest manager of Bayern Munich, which could be a problem for Juventus in the transfer market.

The Bianconeri are looking to bolster their squad with several new players, one of whom is Joshua Zirkzee.

The striker had a good season at Bologna and is now being followed by top clubs, including Arsenal and AC Milan.

He moved to his present club from Bayern Munich, but the Germans included a €40 million buyback clause in his contract.

They also included 40% of a future sale, which means that if they want Zirkzee back, they might only pay around €25 million.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Kompany’s arrival on the Bayern bench allows them to recall Zirkzee.

He worked with the attacker at Anderlecht, which was one of his best seasons before he moved to Bologna.

The Germans will now look to add him to their squad again, which is a big blow to Juventus.

Juve FC Says

This is a huge blow, but Zirkzee will have the final say, and he might turn them down because of Harry Kane.

The Englishman will always be the first choice, so if he wants to play more, he might join us instead.