Koni de Winter is one of Juventus’ finest youngsters, but he struggled to secure game time at the club and thus moved on loan to Genoa in the summer.

Since his arrival, he has become a key player for the Red and Blue’s team, leading to a permanent move to the club.

While Juventus will benefit financially from his departure, every player would naturally prefer to represent the Bianconeri over Genoa.

Discussing his departure from Juventus, the defender revealed that lack of playing time prompted his decision to leave the Allianz Stadium.

He is currently enjoying his time at Genoa and aims to continue improving, with hopes of earning a move to an even bigger club in the future.

De Winter said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve is a great club but it’s not easy to find space. And I needed to play, be ready, demonstrate what I’m worth. When I heard about Genoa, I immediately thought it was the right solution for me.”

Juve FC Says

De Winter is one of the finest players we have groomed recently, but he knows he will hardly play if he stays at the club.

His decision to leave the Allianz Stadium is a smart one, and he will now earn more game time when he completes a permanent move to Genoa.