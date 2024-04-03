Koni de Winter has had a successful season on loan at Genoa from Juventus, making him a player the Grifone wants to sign permanently.

The defender joined them on loan this season with a clause stipulating that the move would become permanent if he played 25 competitive games for Genoa.

He has already made 24 appearances and continues to be an important member of the first team.

Over the weekend, he was expected to play against Frosinone, a match that would have triggered his permanent transfer, but he did not feature.

Calciomercato reveals that this has delayed his opportunity to become a permanent signing for Genoa, a move that would earn Juventus around 8 million euros.

However, the report adds that Genoa must still sign him permanently if he does not play for them again, provided they maintain their top-flight status.

Juve FC Says

De Winter has had a brilliant season at Genoa, and we expect him keep developing well at the home of the blue and red.

However, we are also open to taking him back in the summer if Genoa lets him leave. His performance this season has earned him a lot admirers, and he might even find a new team that will pay us a bigger transfer fee for his signature.