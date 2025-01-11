Teun Koopmeiners has expressed frustration over Juventus’ inability to close out games, admitting that the team struggles to dominate matches until the final whistle, leading to dropped points. In their derby against Torino this evening, the Bianconeri had been expected to bounce back after their loss to AC Milan, but they failed to secure a win, leaving their supporters disappointed.

Juventus started the match with intensity, taking an early lead, and it seemed as though they could run riot. However, their old habits resurfaced, and they conceded an equalizer before halftime. Despite dominating possession in the second half, Juventus couldn’t find a way to break the deadlock, ultimately settling for a draw.

Koopmeiners, who played a pivotal role in the midfield, acknowledged the team’s struggles and emphasised the need for improvement. “We controlled the game, we scored a great goal with Yildiz and it is not possible to concede a draw at the end of the first half. We have to take responsibility. Me included, I have to do better. There are many things that we do well, but we don’t do them for the whole 90 minutes. We have a lot to learn, the quality is there, we can all play in this team,” he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

The midfielder’s words reflect the broader frustration within the squad, as Juventus continues to drop points in key fixtures. With the quality in the squad evident, the challenge now is to maintain that performance throughout the entire match. If they fail to convert their dominance into consistent results, Juventus risks falling further behind in the Serie A standings and could struggle to even secure a Champions League place by the end of the season.

The team’s inability to close out games has been a recurring issue, and unless they address this, they may face a disappointing finish to their campaign. The pressure is on to turn draws into wins and to start capitalising on their quality for the full 90 minutes.