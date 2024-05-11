Many Juventus fans believe their team must sign Teun Koopmeiners, as he has been shining at Atalanta.

The midfielder will likely leave La Dea soon, and Juventus wants to be his next club.

However, it is not simple to sign him because Liverpool and other top European clubs are also showing interest in acquiring his signature.

The Reds believe Koopmeiners can become a key player for them, and their incoming manager, Arne Slot, wants to work with the Dutchman.

Juventus is prepared to triple his current net salary of 1.5 million euros per season, which should ideally be more than enough to sign him.

However, it might not be, and a report on Calciomercato says his agent is already in Italy trying to negotiate an agreement.

His phone will likely be buzzing with calls from several clubs looking to add his client to their squad by the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners remains one of the best players in Serie A now, and the Dutchman will certainly find a bigger club to join in the summer.

If we want to be his next home, we must do everything we can to win the race for his signature.