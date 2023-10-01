As is often the case, Atalanta possess some of the most exciting gems in Italian football. So when Juventus take on La Dea this evening, the club’s directors will be keeping a close eye on some of Gian Piero Gasperini’s men.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli and sporting director Giovanni Manna will be monitoring four Atalanta stars.

The first is Teun Koopmeiners who has already established himself as one of the best-scoring midfielders in Serie A since last season.

The Bianconeri have already contemplated the prospect of signing the 25-year-old in the past, but he had mostly been a fallback option on the market for the Old Lady.

The second name on the list is Marco Carnesecchi. The young custodian spent two and a half years on loan at Cremonese before returning to Bergamo in the summer. He currently serves as an understudy for Juan Musso.

The Bianconeri consider the 23-year-old as a potential long-term replacement for Wojciech Szczesny.

Then we have Giorgio Scalvini. Juventus have been monitoring the young defender for over a year now. However, they will certainly face stern competition for the highly-touted 19-year-old.

Finally, Juventus are also interested in Matteo Ruggeri, an Atalanta youth product who has gradually cemented himself as a regular starter on the left wing.

The 21-year-old has thus far started all six Serie A fixtures this season, providing a couple of assists in the process.