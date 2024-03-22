Primary Juventus transfer target Teun Koopmeiners stole the headlines by announcing his intention to leave Atalanta.

The Bianconeri have identified the Dutchman as the main objective to bolster the midfield department next season.

The 26-year-old has been plying his trade in Bergamo since 2021, cementing himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A.

The Netherlands international is attracting interest thanks to a keen eye for goal. He has already netted 10 strikes in the league this term, including one against Juve earlier this month.

But although he still has a contract with La Dea until 2027, Koopmeiners is determined to leave the club this summer.

“I told Atalanta that next summer I want to leave,” said the midfielder in his interview with The Telegraaf via Calciomercato.

“However, something really interesting must present itself in order to leave Bergamo.”

Koopmeienrs also spoke about a concrete offer from Napoli in the past, and dropped a Premier League hint.

“Already last year there was a concrete interest from Napoli but in the end, the clubs couldn’t find an agreement.

“My girlfriend and I love life in Italy, but for some clubs in England, I’d be willing to tolerate the rain!

“I hope that options arise that I can reflect on. And I also hope that Atalanta receives a good sum, because I had a wonderful time in Bergamo.”

Finally, the Dutch star acknowledged the interest of Juventus

“I would be lying if I said that I’m not aware of the interest from Juventus and a Premier League club. Naturally, I read the news too.”

Atalanta are reportedly seeking an offer around 60 million euros, which won’t be easy price for Juventus to meet.