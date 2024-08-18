Juventus are on the cusp of signing Teun Koopmeiners after presenting a new and improved bid for Atalanta.

This has been one of the longest soap operas of the summer transfer market. In fact, the Bianconeri’s interest in the Dutchman dates back to January.

The Old Lady managed to reach an agreement with the 26-year-old over personal terms. The attacking midfielder is ready to sign a five-year-old deal that would guarantee him 4.5 million euros per season.

However, Juventus have been struggling to meet Atalanta’s asking price. La Dea has requested 60 million euros to part ways with their prized asset and they have yet to budge.

But according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the end of the tunnel could be near for the Turin-based giants who have now launched a new offer for their primary transfer target.

The source reveals that the Bianconeri’s latest bid is closer to 60 million than 55M. In other words, Juventus have almost matched Atalanta’s asking price.

Moreover, the Europa League winners have already signed Marco Brescianini from Frosinone and are now on the verge of landing coveted Udinese star Lazar Samardzic. Both players are considered direct replacements for Koopmeiners since they operate as attacking midfielders.

Pedulla thus considers these two arrivals as a clear indication of Koopmeiners’ future which appears to lie in Turin rather than Bergamo.

Koopmeiners has been a protagonist in Gian Piero Gasperini’s side since his arrival in 2021. He has now established himself as one of the most complete midfielders in Serie A.