Juventus has received a boost in their bid to sign Teun Koopmeiners after the player informed Atalanta that he no longer wants to play for or train with them.

Juventus and Koopmeiners have had an agreement on personal terms for months now, and the Dutchman is committed to playing for the Bianconeri this season.

Despite this, Koopmeiners has been professional throughout pre-season, even participating in several matches for La Dea.

Atalanta had remained confident that he would stay with them, at least until after the European Super Cup match against Real Madrid.

Juventus is currently seeking funds to finalise the transfer, with Atalanta hoping to secure at least 50 million euros for the deal.

However, La Dea had expected Koopmeiners to remain available for selection until Juventus completed their move for him.

The midfielder has now changed his mind, and Gian Piero Gasperini has confirmed that Koopmeiners no longer wants to play for the club.

The gaffer said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X:

“Koopmeiners already has an agreement with Juve, doesn’t want to train with us. He’s stressed, he says.

“He won’t play anymore and will stay out.

“The club feels blackmailed by this situation”.

Juve FC Says

We need to act now and take Koopmeiners away from Atalanta as he has done his part by going on strike to force through a move.

This might not reduce his asking price, but we now have a good chance of getting Atalanta to talk.