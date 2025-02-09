The top European clubs wanted Teun Koopmeiners after his heroics helped Atalanta reach the Coppa Italia final and win the Europa League.

He spent three seasons at Atalanta, and he was in fantastic form for them, so Juve was sure he would shine in their team.

The midfielder even performed well in front of the Bianconeri fans last season, and Juve had to get their hands on him.

Koopmeiners has now begun to struggle to replicate the form he showed at his former club in Turin, and Juve has struggled to get the best from him.

The Dutchman has to do better than he is doing now, but it seems unlikely that he will ever be a better player.

(Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Douglas Luiz is another summer signing who has struggled since he moved to Juve in the summer, but the Brazilian is closer to doing well for the team.

Luiz does not get as much game time as Koopmeiners, and it seems the time has come to replace the Dutchman with the former Aston Villa man.

In the last few weeks, Luiz has looked sharper and seems to now have a better understanding of what Juve wants from him.

If that trend continues, Thiago Motta must make the bold decision to replace Koopmeiners with the Brazilian because the Dutchman now looks closer to being a flop.