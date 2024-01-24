Teun Koopmeiners has provided Juventus with a significant boost in their pursuit of his signature, expressing readiness to move to a bigger club. The Dutch midfielder has been on the radar of the Bianconeri throughout this season, with Cristiano Giuntoli closely monitoring him.

As Juventus plans to strengthen their midfield in the upcoming summer transfer window, Koopmeiners is seen as a key target. The club has been actively working behind the scenes to secure the deal, and a report from Calciomercato now reveals a major development.

According to the report, Koopmeiners believes the time has come for him to make a move to a bigger club, and Atalanta is reportedly not opposed to his departure. The Serie A side is said to be seeking at least 40 million euros for the midfielder and would welcome an auction for his signature. This signals a positive turn of events for Juventus in their pursuit of Koopmeiners.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners has been one of the best midfielders in the league, and we deserve the best talents on offer.

The Dutchman will want to join us because he knows we have a better prospect of winning domestic and European trophies than Atalanta.