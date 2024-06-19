The Dutchman has emerged as one of the best midfielders in Europe over the last few seasons, winning the Europa League with Atalanta this year.

Juve is now looking to add him to their squad after following him for several seasons, and he seems open to the move.

The Bianconeri are also looking to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa and have already secured an agreement for the Brazilian’s signature.

Their plan was to quickly seal a deal for Luiz and then move on to discussing Koopmeiners’ transfer.

However, the Luiz deal is being held up by a demand from Weston McKennie, who wants compensation from Juve before he leaves.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Juve has not started Koopmeiners talks as they need to conclude Luiz’s transfer first.

However, the Dutchman is not considering joining another club and is currently waiting for them to sign him.