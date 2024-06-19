Juventus has shown interest in Teun Koopmeiners over the last few months and considers him an ideal addition to their squad.
Juve FC Says
Koopmeiners is one of the finest midfielders in European football, and it would be great if we could add him to our squad.
However, we need to sort out the Luiz agreement as soon as possible before we move for him.
2 Comments
Mckennie has always been the biggest pain to watch in Juve, on the pitch and now even off the pitch. Just get lost mate
…..If Juve miss out on Koopmeiners…….Woh is them!