New Juventus signing Teun Koopmeiners has been left out of the latest Netherlands squad.

The midfielder recently completed his long-awaited move from Atalanta to Juve and will be eager to make an impact with the Bianconeri.

La Dea was reluctant to let him go due to his quality, but Juve has finally secured their man.

Koopmeiners is one of the Netherlands’ top midfielders, though he missed Euro 2024 due to injury.

Although he has since recovered, his absence from much of pre-season—while he focused on his move to Juventus—led Ronald Koeman to omit him from the squad for this international break.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Koopmeiners has not been named in the latest squad by his national team manager.

However, Koopmeiners is unlikely to be overly concerned. He will likely welcome the chance to rest and spend more time preparing to begin his Juventus career on the pitch after the international break.

Juve FC Says

This decision is a good one for us because Koopmeiners will now have a chance to train with the players who will stay behind and prepare to play for us from next month.