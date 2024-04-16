Legendary manager Fabio Capello insists that signing Teun Koopmeiners wouldn’t be sufficient for Juventus on its own.

The Atalanta midfielder has emerged as a primary target for the Bianconeri, even though his price tag has reportedly reached 60 million euros.

However, Capello warns his former employers that the Dutchman won’t be able to improve the team if his arrival isn’t coupled with other important signings.

“Quality is needed in the middle of the park to get closer to Inter,” noted the 77-year-old in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“Koopmeiners can be a good reinforcement. But he isn’t enough alone, especially if Rabiot were to leave.

“From the outside, the impression is that the Frenchman, before extending his contract, wants to understand whether Juventus will build a team to win again immediately or just to get by.”

While the former Real Madrid and England manager understands that the Bianconeri will struggle to financially compete with other top European clubs, he names three youngsters they should pursue.

The players in question are Man Utd loaned-out winger Mason Greenwood, and Bologna duo Joshua Zirkzee and Riccardo Calafiori.

“Giuntoli, as already demonstrated with Napoli, will try to get ahead for quality young players.

“I’m thinking of Zirkzee. Bologna signed the Dutchman from Bayern. If I were Juve, I would look at the young players from the big teams who don’t play much, focusing on those who have quality and the desire to redeem themselves.

“I hear about Greenwood, a precocious talent from Manchester United who was later held back by personal issues. Now he is been reborn at Getafe. There is no doubt about the quality of the Englishman.

“Finally, Calafiori, a protagonist in the sensational Bologna campaign, is also an interesting profile.”

Moreover, Capello urged Juventus to maintain their most prized assets, namely Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Gleison Bremer.

“We’re used to seeing Juventus keeping the best players and building around them. I wouldn’t sacrifice even one of Bremer, Chiesa and Vlahovic.

“Instead, I would add quality players around them.”