Atalanta midfielder Teun Koompeiners has reportedly expressed his openness to join Juventus in the summer.

The 26-year-old has emerged as the Old Lady’s primary transfer target to bolster the middle of the park.

In a recent interview, the Dutchman revealed that he has already asked Atalanta permission to leave the club in the summer, while explicitly mentioning Juventus as a suitor.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, Koopmeiners has already given his agent, Bart Baving, his approval to negotiate terms with Juventus.

The Bianconeri would reportedly offer him a five-year contract with a net salary between 4 and 5 million euros in addition to bonuses. This would be a major upgrade on his current Atalanta wages, estimated at 1.5M.

Nevertheless, the main hurdle for Juve remains reaching an agreement with Atalanta who have set their asking price at 60 million euros.

As the source explains, the Turin-based giants don’t intend to splash 80% of their summer transfer kit on a single player.

Therefore, the management will be looking to lower the cost of the operation by throwing in two youngsters as exchange pawns.

The first is Matias Soulé, currently who has been impressing at Frosinone this season. The 20-year-old winger’s value could be estimated at around 25 million euros.

The other is 18-year-old Dean Huijsen who joined Roma on loan in January. The source predicts his value somewhere between 10 and 15 million.

The addition of the two young jewels may tempt Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini who could be intrigued by the duo’s great prospect.