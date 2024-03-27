Juventus is showing interest in two standout midfielders from Serie A: Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta and Lewis Ferguson from Bologna.

The Bianconeri have been closely monitoring both players for several months and appear to be nearing a decision on which one to pursue.

Having scouted these talented midfielders extensively, Juventus is confident that either Koopmeiners or Ferguson could significantly strengthen their squad.

Despite boasting some of the league’s top players, Juventus has identified a gap in their midfield beyond Adrien Rabiot and an in-form Weston McKennie.

Addressing this midfield deficiency is a priority for Juventus, and it’s expected that at least one of Koopmeiners or Ferguson will be among their summer signings.

Choosing between the two talented midfielders presents a challenge, and former Juventus star Alessio Tacchinardi expressed his desire for the club to acquire both players, highlighting their quality and potential to enhance the team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In my opinion, Juve should take them both. This team needs midfielders who know how to score goals: and they both are. It needs intense players: and they both are. Players who dribble and attack the goal : and they both are. They complement each other very well and I would take them both. If I had to choose, it would also depend on the technical guide: Koopmeiners seems to like to dribble a little more, Ferguson always goes inside. But then again, I would see them well together and in my opinion they are two Juventus players.”

Juve FC Says

Whichever of these midfielders we sign, we will be getting a good midfielder in our group, and we should do our best to ensure we win the race for the signature of at least one.